Friday’s Insider Report: Vice-chair sells nearly $6-million in this rising security yielding over 5%

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a security that has had recent insider buying activity.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT-T)

On Feb. 15, president and chief operating officer Raymond Ferris invested over $221,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 3,120 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $71.07, increasing his portfolio’s holdings to 19,127 shares.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Celestica Inc. (CLS-T)

Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 5, Jason Phillips, president – connectivity and cloud solutions, exercised his rights, receiving 13,611 shares. On Feb. 15, he sold 16,260 shares at a price per share of U.S.$8.98, leaving 32,730 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over U.S.$146,000.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CHP.UN-T)

Year-to-date, the unit price has soared with a double-digit gain just weeks into 2019. On Feb. 15, vice-chairman and the former chief executive officer and president of Choice Properties John Morrison exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of units received (442,586) at a price per unit of $13.40, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $5.9-million.

Goldcorp Inc. (G-T)

On Feb. 19 and Feb. 20, Anna Tudela, vice-president – diversity, regulatory affairs, and corporate secretary, exercised her rights, receiving 4,645 shares, and sold 7,370 shares at an average price per share of approximately $15.09 with a remaining account balance of 22,429 shares. Proceeds from the sales amounted to over $111,000.