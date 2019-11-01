Friday’s Insider Report: VP cashes out $1.4-million as this large-cap stock enters correction territory

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS-T)
On Oct. 24, James Gordon Flatt, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased 200,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.475 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Skky Capital Corporation Limited), increasing the account’s holdings to 4,632,300 shares. The cost of this investment totaled just under $1.5-million.
==========================================
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
BRP Inc. (DOO-T)
On Oct. 21, Anne-Marie LaBerge, senior vice-president – global brands and communication, exercised her options, receiving 7,325 shares at a cost per share of $27.0638, and sold 7,325 shares at price per share $56.13, eliminating her account’s position. Net proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $212,000.
Previously, we reported the following trades.
On Oct. 18, Anne Le Breton, senior vice-president – human resources, exercised her options, receiving 7,875 shares at a cost per share of $21.50, and sold 7,875 shares at a price per share of $56.50 with 54 shares remaining in her account. Net proceeds, excluding trading fees, exceeded $275,000.
On Oct. 8, Denys Lapointe, senior vice-president – design, innovation, and creative services, sold 50,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $50.31 with 87,981 shares remaining in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over $2.5-million.
Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)
On Oct. 28, John Assaly, vice-president – global procurement, divested 32,000 shares at a price per share of $45.08, leaving 7,526 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, exceeded $1.4-million. After this transaction his account balance stood at 7,526 shares.
Since Aug. 30, the share price has declined 13 per cent, putting the stock into correction territory.
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T)
Between Oct. 17 and Oct. 22, Barry Olson, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options, receiving 150,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.95, and sold 150,000 shares at a price per share of approximately $59.29. Net proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, exceeded $8.1-million.