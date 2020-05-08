Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Recipe Unlimited Corp. (RECP-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $269.9-million, compared to $304.6-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $271-million.
Net earnings were $41.2-million for the 13 weeks ended Mar. 29, compared to $22.7-million in 2019. Adjusted EPS was 13 cents compared to 30 cents a year ago.
The company also announced that it's temporarily suspending quarterly dividend payments for the balance of 2020, including the first quarter dividend scheduled to be paid on June 15.
On March 5, Recipe increased its quarterly dividend by 5 per cent to 11.77 cents per share. "However, since the release of Q4 2019 results on March 5, 2020 and the subsequent government-mandated COVID-19 shutdown of its restaurant dining rooms, the company feels that it is prudent to suspend dividends and conserve cash flow until the medium and long term business impacts of the COVID-19 shutdown are better understood," it stated.
**
Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $243-million, an increase of 18.7 per cent over the same period last year. “The increase is primarily due to the Mercer acquisition, net of the divestiture of our benefits consulting business and strong organic growth in the United States,” the company stated.
Profit was $38.9-million or 56 cents per share compared to $8.7-million or 13 cents per share a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $244.2-million and earnings of 15 cents per share.
**
K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $57.3-million, a decrease of 0.9 per cent over the comparable 2019 period. “This reflects a period of significant growth through the end of February, with a significant decline in March after the COVID-19 restrictions began in Canada and the UK,” the company stated. Analysts were expecting revenue of $56-million.
Its net loss was $3.4-million or 32 cents per share compared to a profit of $500,000 or 4.7 cents a year earlier.
"While the COVID-19 pandemic will have a significant negative impact on our hospitality revenue, management believes the prospects for the corporation's healthcare business remain strong in the medium-to-long-term," the company said in its outlook
**
Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN-T) announced first-quarter revenue of $218.9-million up from $209.9-million a year ago.
Net income of $11.4-million compared to $15-million a year earlier. "The decrease in net income was primarily due to higher direct property operating expenses, finance costs, depreciation and amortization expenses, a remeasurement gain recorded in Q1 2019 and impairment losses, partially offset by higher revenues and deferred tax benefit," the company stated.
Funds from operations came in at $45.3-million or 21 cents per unit compared to $47.1-million or 22 cents a year ago. Analysts were expected FFO of 22 cents.
**
Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $136.7-million, down from $141.2-million in the prior-year quarter.
Profit was $5.1-million or 15 cents per share versus $6-million or 16 cents a year ago.
The company said it has taken a number of cost-cutting measures to minimize the financial impact of COVID-19 on its business, including salary and related compensation reductions for the senior leadership team, the operations and administrative teams and the board and a reduction in headcount across the business, both temporary and permanent.
The company also announced a supplemental $100-million credit facility on May 7. "The facility is available for general corporate purposes, providing the company with additional liquidity and financial flexibility should it be required," it stated.
**
IBI Group Inc. (IBG-T) said revenue came in at $96.7-million in the first quarter, up from $93.7-million in the comparable period in 2019.
Net income increased to $5.6-million or 15 cents per basic share versus $2.4-million or 6 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $95.3-million and earnings of 12 cents.
**
**
