Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $350-million, compared to $343.9-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $352.9-million.

Its net loss of $17.3-million or 11 cents per share, compared to profit of $33.4-million. Adjusted income was $25-million or 16 cents per share.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $349.4-million, up from $333-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $324.4-million.

Its net loss of $225.7-million, or 86 cents per share, versus a profit of $2.2-million, or a penny per share, a year earlier.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T) reported first-quarter rental revenue of $18.6-million, up from $15.7-million a year earlier.

Net income was $15.7-million versus a loss of $17.9-million a year ago.

Funds from operations came in at $10.8-million, or 22 cents, versus $8.6-million, or 27 cents, a year ago. Analysts were expecting FFO of 24 cents per share.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN-T) announced a 50-per-cent reduction of its monthly distribution from 11.5 cents per unit to 5.75 cents per unit or 69 cents annually.

"This new distribution rate provides additional financial flexibility to absorb any income interruption related to the pandemic in the near term, and allows for significant capital reinvestment into our properties to address tenant turnover without increasing the REIT's financial leverage," the REIT stated.

The REIT also reported a first-quarter loss of $1-billion versus a loss of $2-million a year ago. It said the larger first-quarter loss was "primarily due to the fair value adjustment on real estate assets."

Rentals from investment properties came in at $279.7-million down from $298.7-million a year earlier. Funds from operations came in at $136.1-million or 45 cents per unit versus $137-million or 46 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting FFO of 43 cents.

Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TCN-T) reported revenue from rental properties of US$116.2-million, compared to US$67.5-million a year earlier, “reflecting the U.S. multi-family rental portfolio acquisition in the second quarter of 2019 and significant growth of the single-family rental portfolio along with improvements in average monthly rent and occupancy.”

Its net loss of US$40.5-mllion or 21 cents US per share compared to a profit of US$22.7-million or 15 cents US a year earlier.

Funds from operations came in at US$27-million or 13 cents per share compared to US$8.7-million or 5 cents US a year ago. Analysts were expected FFO of 15 cents.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T) reported revenue of US$245.1-million, down from US$292.3-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$243-million.

Its loss was US$76.1-million, or 29 cents per share, versus a loss of US$13.4-million, or 5 cents, a year earlier.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF-T) reported first-quarter sales of US$39.6-million up from US$38.6-million a year ago.

Net income of US$4.2-million or 8 cents US per share versus $6.5-million or 13 cents US a year ago. Analysts were expecting a loss of 5 cents US.

