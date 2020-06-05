Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T; WPRT-Q) reported first-quarter revenues of US$67.2-million, down from US$73.2-million a year ago.
Its net loss was US$15.3-million or 11 US cents per share versus a loss of US$3-million or 2 US cents a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $61.4-million and a loss of 5 cents.
Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI-T) reported revenue of $88.8-million for its fourth quarter ended April 30, down from $100.4-million a year earlier.
Its net loss was $74.3-million or 92 cents per share down from a loss of $3-million or 4 cents a year earlier.
Its adjusted EPS came in at a loss of 4 cents versus an adjusted loss of 2 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting an adjusted loss of 2 cents per share and revenue of $95.1-million.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI-T) announced that Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc. (BHEPMI) has extended its investment in GDI through purchase and sale transactions concluded between BHEPMI and its affiliated funds.
"BHEPMI has been an important stakeholder and strong supporter of our business ever since their initial investment in GDI in January 2012," stated Claude Bigras, GDI's CEO.
