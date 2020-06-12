 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) said it expects second-quarter revenues to be in the range of $240-million to $260-million, in line with expectations of $247.3-million.

"Our business was not spared over the course of the last two months as the demand for logistics services slowed," due to COVID-19, CEO Murray Mullen said in a release. "However, due to the diversity of our service offerings along with the fact that trucking and logistics was deemed an essential service by all government bodies we maintained a healthy level of business activity."

Mr. Mullen said consolidated revenues for the last two months "are trending down by 22 per cent year over year, which appears to be consistent with the vast majority of our competitors and the railways."

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T; HBM-N) announced the appointment of Steve Douglas as the company’s senior vice-president and chief financial officer, effective June 30.

Mr. Douglas has more than 25 years of resource industry and finance leadership experience, the company stated, including as CFO of Agrium Inc. from 2014 to 2017, prior to its merger with Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc., and was executive vice-president and chief integration officer at its successor corporation, Nutrien Inc., until Jan. 2019.

Interim CFO Eugene Lei will continue in his role as senior vice-president, corporate development and strategy.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $59.4-million down $67.9-million a year earlier. Its loss was $18-million or 16 cents per share versus a profit of $7.2-million or 6 cents a year earlier.

