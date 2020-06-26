Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Small caps will be taking a short break after today, returning on Monday July 6.
Freshii Inc. (FRII-T) reported revenue of US$4.6-million for the first quarter ended March 29, down from US$5.1-million a year ago.
Same-store sales fell 14.3 per cent, compared to a drop of 0.9 per cent a year ago.
Its net loss was US$2.5-million compared to net income of US$103,000 a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was US$395,000 compared to US$1.2-million a year ago.
**
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T) reported first-quarter revenues were $45.8-million, an increase from $3-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $55.6-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.
Its net loss for the period was $9.5-million or a penny per share compared to net income of $5.2-million or 4 cents a year ago. Analysts were expecting a loss of 4 cents.
Adjusted earnings were $6.4-million versus $4.6-million a year ago.
**
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BFP.UN-T) and Boston Pizza International Inc. (BPI) reported first-quarter revenue of $9.2-million down from $11-million a year ago.
Its net loss for the period ended March 31 was $16.9-million or $1.36 per share compared to a profit of $11.1-million or 51 cents a year ago.
"The COVID-19 pandemic began near the end of the period partially impacting the quarter; however, the full effects of the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic will not be realized until the second quarter of 2020 and beyond," the company stated.
**
Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B-T) announced third-quarter revenue of $349-million, down 24 per cent from $458.4-million last year and below expectations of $377.6-million.
Its net loss for the quarter ended May 31 was $752.3-million or $3.61 per share basic, as compared to net income of $66.4-million or 31 cents per share last year. Adjusted EPS came in at a profit of 9 cents versus 31 cents a year ago.
Analysts were expecting adjusted EPS of 15 cents.
**
