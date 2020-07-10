Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) reported revenue decreased by 43.4 per cent to $111.4 million in the first quarter ended May 31, compared to $196.7-million in the first quarter last year.
“The decrease in net revenue was the result of temporary boutique closures due to COVID-19 for the majority of the first quarter, partially offset by e-commerce revenue growth in excess of 150 per cent from the beginning of boutique closures, driven primarily by an increase in traffic and conversion.”
Its net loss was $26.5-million, compared to net income of $16.2-million in the first quarter last year. Its adjusted loss was $24.9-million or 23 cents per share compared to an adjusted net income of $18.5 million or 17 cents in the first quarter last year.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $108.4-million and a loss of 25 cents per share.
The company said it won't be providing guidance for the second quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial results, citing the "ongoing uncertainty related to COVID-19."
Velan Inc. (VLN-T) reported sales of US$76.7-million for its first quarter ended May 31, down from US$83.8-million a year earlier.
“Sales were negatively impacted by a decrease in shipments from the Company’s North American and French operations, which was partially offset by an increase in shipments from the Company’s Italian operations,” the company stated. “The decreased sales volume for the quarter is attributable to a lower shippable backlog in the company’s North American operations, combined with the negative impact that the novel coronavirus pandemic had on the global economy.”
Its net loss of US$1.9-million or 9 cents US per share compared to a loss of US$5.8-million or 27 cents US a year ago.
The company said the decrease in net loss is primarily attributable to its improved gross profit as well as lowered administration costs, partially offset by an increase in restructuring and transformation costs combined with “an unfavourable movement in income taxes.”
