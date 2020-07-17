Friday’s small cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ-X) announced a $40-million credit facility with a Canadian chartered bank “to target acquisitions.”
CEO Jim Wilson said the company now has access to over $80-million, including cash on hand, to grow the company.
"Low fees and flexible terms will allow us to modestly leverage our capital structure while maintaining industry-leading cash flow," he stated. "As we position our highly profitable platform for expansion, this credit will help accelerate Sylogist's growth."
**
Yellow Pages Ltd. (Y-T) announced an agreement to extend the tenure of its president and chief executive officer David Eckert for another three years.
"We are delighted and encouraged that David will be continuing to lead the company as we build on the strong momentum of the past three years and aim to complete the turnaround of the business," said Susan Kudzman, chair of the board.
**
