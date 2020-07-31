Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX-T) reported second-quarter revenues of $412.9-million compared to $385.7-million in the same period in 2019. Analysts were expecting revenue of $375.1-million.
Net earnings were $12.7-million compared to net earnings of $7.8-million in the same quarter of 2019.
Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $30.5-million down from $107.7-million a year earlier.
Its net loss was $61.2-million or 18 cents per share versus a loss of $2.6-million or a penny per share a year earlier.
Adjusted funds flow was $8.9-million or 3 cents per share versus $50.7-million or 16 cents a year earlier.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.UN-T) announced it has acquired Broadstone Park West, a 370-suite residential community in Houston for US$51 million from Starlight Investments.
It said the transaction was financed through a combination of a draw on the REIT's credit facility of approximately US$40-million and the issuance of approximately US$10.4-million of trust units of the REIT at US$12.25 per unit, net of prorations.
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT-X) announced that, with the assistance of its sales agent Air Canada (AC-T) and also the Pontiac Group, it has entered into a commercial agreement with the Georgina Island First Nation to deploy its patented drone delivery solution to provide service to the GIFN community in Ontario.
The six-month agreement provides for the payment of an up-front, fixed-fee for managed services for the project, the company said.
