Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (NVU.UN-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $98.3-million, down from $97.6-million a year earlier.
Net income was $15.3-million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of $63-million compared to the same period of 2019, "primarily due to $47.2-million of net fair value gain in the second quarter of 2019," the company stated.
Funds from operations came in at $36.6-million or 53 cents per unit, which was in line with expectations and compared to $34.6-million or 52 cents a year ago.
**
K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $37.5-million, which was in line with expectations and down from $63.9-million a year earlier.
Net earnings of $1.6-million or 15 cents per share compared to $3.5-million or 33 cents in the comparative period of 2019.
**
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $18.8-million compared to $16.4-million a year ago. “The increase in rental revenue reflects growth from properties acquired during and subsequent to Q2 2019, and contractual annual rent increases,” the REIT stated.
Its net loss of $23.4-million, compared to net income of $8.4-million a year ago.
Funds from operations came in at $10.7-million or 22 cents per unit compared to $8.8-million or 27 cents per unit a year ago.
Adjusted FFO was $9.9-million or 20.5 cents per unit, which was in line with expectations and compared to $7.9-million 24.7 cents per unit a year ago.
**
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T) announced that its president and CEO Dan Daviau sold 600,000 common shares of the company this week.
"Mr. Daviau reported that the share sale was made primarily to satisfy personal tax obligations related to the June 2019 vesting of restricted share units he received as a participant in the company's 2016 private placement to employees," the company stated in a release. "The private placement was made to increase alignment of participating employees with the company's common shareholders and was publicly announced at the time."
The company said the sales represented approximately 9.8 per cent of Mr. Daviau's aggregate holdings in the company, consisting of common shares, performance share units, and stock options. "Mr. Daviau has informed the Company that he does not expect to sell additional shares at this time," the release states.
**
Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T) reported revenue of $281.9-million compared to $269.2-million a year ago.
Its net loss was $3.7-million or 4 cents per share versus a profit of $8.3-million or 10 cents a year ago.
Adjusted funds from operations were $2.9-million or 3.3 cents per share versus $14.9-millin or 16 cents a year ago.
**
Freshii Inc. (FRII-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $2.6-million down from $5.8-million a year ago.
Its net loss was $525,000 versus a profit of $433,000 a year ago.
The company says it closed 40 underperforming locations during the quarter, and opened three locations.
Freshii also announced Marc Keilburger, co-founder of WE, resigned as a director of the company effective Friday for "personal reasons."
-with files from The Canadian Press
**
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.