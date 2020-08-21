Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (PLTH-C) announced a $15-million bought-deal public offering. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters, co-led by Beacon Securities Ltd. and Canaccord Genuity Corp., that has agreed to buy about 4 million units for $3.70 each.
Each unit includes one common share and one-half share purchase warrant exercisable at $5.00 for 24 months.
The net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, the company stated.
Poet Technologies Inc. (PTK-X) reported a net loss of US$6.2-million or 2 cents US per share in the second quarter compared with a net loss of US$3.8-million 1 cents US in the second quarter of 2019.
Menē Inc. (MENE-X) issued a statement Thursday afternoon, in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, to comment on recent trading activity of its stock.
The company said it's "not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report at this time."
The stock is up about 25 per cent over the past 2 days and has doubled over the past month.
