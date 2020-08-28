 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

CWB Financial Group (CWB-T), known as Canadian Western Bank, reported revenue of $226.5-million for its third quarter ended July 31, compared to revenue of $218.5-million a year ago.

Net income was $62-million or 74 cents per share versus net income of $71-million or 82 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 58 cents per share and revenue of $208.3-million.

“We delivered solid results this quarter, as our teams continue to work diligently to support our clients and prudently manage through the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Canadian economy and financial markets,” said Chris Fowler in a release. “We are encouraged by our sequential financial performance, where net earnings increased strongly, primarily due to a lower estimated performing loan provision for credit losses and higher net interest income.”

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD-T) announced it has signed a definitive agreement for the option of its 100-per-cent interest in the Baxter Spring Gold project in Nevada to BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. (BATT-X).

Liberty Gold said it will receive US$500,000 in cash plus common shares in BlueBird equal to 19.5 per cent of the company.

BlueBird will have the exclusive right to acquire 100-per-cent of Baxter Spring by satisfying certain terms disclosed in the release.

Liberty Gold said it will retain a 36-month right to reacquire a 35-per-cent interest in Baxter Spring for US$1-million.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY-X) reported second-quarter revenues of $8.6-million up from $2.8-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $8.5-million.

Its net loss was $29.2-million or 4 cents per share versus a loss of $14.2-million or 2 cents per share a year earlier.

EnWave Corp. (ENW-X) reported second-quarter revenue of $6-million down from $10.1-million a year ago.

Its net loss was $1.2-million or a penny per share versus a loss of $1.3-million or a penny per share a year ago.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Read most recent letters to the editor.

