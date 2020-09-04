Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Laurentian Bank Financial Group (LB-T) reported net income of $36.2-million or 77 cents per share for its third quarter ended July 31, compared with $47.8-million and $1.05 for the third quarter of 2019.
On an adjusted basis, net income was $47.1-million or $1.02 per share down from $51.9-million and $1.15 a year ago. Analysts were expecting adjusted EPS of 47 cents.
Total revenue was $248.6-million up 2 per cent compared with $244.7-million for the third quarter of 2019. The expectation was for revenue of $238.6-million.
The provision for credit losses amounted to $22.3-million for the third quarter compared with $12.1-million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $10.2-million year-over-year, “essentially as a result of higher allowances on commercial loans,” the company stated.
**
