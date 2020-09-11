Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
BMTC Group Inc. (GBT-T) reported revenue of $176-million, down from $215.1-million a year earlier.
Net income was $19.6-million or 57 cents per share versus net income of $13.5-million or 39 cents a year ago.
**
Atlas Corp. (ATCO-N) announced that its chief financial officer Ryan Courson has decided to leave the company to pursue opportunities outside of the maritime and energy industries.
“Mr. Courson’s resignation is not related to the Company’s operations, policies or practices, including its controls or financial-related matters,” the company stated, adding that there is no change to its financial guidance for the full year 2020.
Mr. Courson will continue in his current role through Sept. 30. CEO Bing Chen will assume the role of interim CFO until a replacement is found.
