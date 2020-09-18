Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Methanex Corp. (MX-T; MEOH-Q) announced that it will issue US$700-million of 5.125 per cent senior notes due Oct. 15, 2027.
Methanex said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay or redeem the existing 5.25 per cent unsecured notes due on March 1, 2022, “of which US$250-million in aggregate principal amount is outstanding, and for maintenance capital expenditures, working capital or other general corporate purposes.”
**
Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN-T) announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the NYSE American, LLC.
Excellon said it expects its shares will start trading on the NYSE American as of market open on Sept. 22 under the ticker symbol “EXN.”
**
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.