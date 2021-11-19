Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

The Westaim Corp. (WED-X) recorded a net profit of US$1.6-million or a penny per share for its third quarter compared to a net profit of US$600,000 or nil per share a year ago.

The Toronto-based investment company said its revenue came in at US$3.8-million for the period ended Sept 30 compared to US$4-million a year ago.

**

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI-X) issued a statement in response to what it called a “false and misleading report from Blue Orca Capital.”

In a release late Thursday, the company stated that the report “contains numerous important inaccuracies and misunderstandings which Standard Lithium believes are misleading and clearly intended to benefit Blue Orca Capital, which itself has disclosed that it stands to profit in the event that the stock price of Standard Lithium declines.”

Standard Lithium also stated cautioned investors not to make decisions based on this report and “instead strongly encourages them to consult credible and informed sources, including Standard Lithium’s filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission prior to making investment decisions.”

**

Restaurant company Sportscene Group Inc. (SPS.A-X) announced a privatization agreement carried out by its president and CEO, Jean Bédard, and a consortium of Québec investors led by Champlain Financial Corp., for a cash consideration of $7.25 per share or about $51.25-million.

The value excludes the value of certain shares and the options held by Jean Bédard and his affiliated entity, the company stated. The $7.25 per share offer is about an 84-per-cent premium to the company’s closing price on Nov. 18.

“Eighteen months after the start of the worst crisis ever to affect the restaurant industry, we believe that privatizing the business will simplify the corporation’s operations and enable us to better pursue the implementation, with the management team and our new partners, of our strategic plan initiated before the pandemic,” stated Mr. Bédard.

**

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM-X) announced a $5-million bought-deal private placement of flow-through shares.

It has an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc. and Agentis Capital, which have agreed to purchase 9.3 million common shares that will qualify as “flow-through shares” at a price of 54 cents each.

The gross proceeds will be used for Canadian exploration expenses and will qualify as “flow-through mining expenditures” as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada).

