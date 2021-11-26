Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (LME-X) announced it’s proposing to complete a flow-through private placement on a non-brokered basis. The corporation said it intends to raise up to approximately $2-million by issuing up to approximately 2.7 million flow-through units issued at a price of 75 cents each.

Each unit will include one common share to be issued as a “flow-through share” and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to buy acquire one non flow-through common share for 82 cenets per share for 12 months.

The company said it has accepted subscription agreements of just over $1-million so far.

**

Sportscene Group Inc. (SPS.A-X) reported revenues of $26.4-million for its fourth quarter, up 31 per cent from a year ago.

Net earnings of $2.4-million or 28 cents per share compared to net earnings of $700,000 or 9 cents a year ago.

**

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corp. (GWAY-CN) reported revenue of $1.2-million for its second quarter ended Sept. 30. It had no revenue in the same quarter last year, according to its Sedar filing.

Its net loss was $1.3-million or a penny per share versus a loss of $356,817 or zero cents a year ago.

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.