Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) announced it has acquired Memphis-based Crew Training International Inc. for US$45-million, which includes US$7-million in shares and US$38-million in cash.

“CTI is a market leader with superior management and a well-developed company culture making it an ideal company to join EIC,” stated Mike Pyle, CEO of EIC. “There is high demand for aviation training and we are eager to grow in this field.

**

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) announced plans for normal course issuer bid as part of its overall capital allocation strategy.

“We believe our shares are currently undervalued and, based on the strength of our balance sheet, coupled with our long-term outlook, an opportunity exists to create value for our shareholders while continuing to execute against the company’s robust and growing M&A pipeline,” stated executive chairman Paul Antony.

If accepted by the TSX, the company said it would buy back up to 10 per cent of its public float over 12 months.

**

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (CWEB-T) announced that Jacques Tortoroli, the former chief administrative officer of Bacardi Ltd., has been appointed chief executive officer of the company replacing outgoing CEO, Deanie Elsner. Mr. Tortoroli has been a director of Charlotte’s Web since November 2019.

The company also said chief financial officer Wes Booysen is taking on expanded responsibilities under the title of chief financial and operating officer.

**

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (FC-T) announced its regular monthly cash dividend of 7.8 cents per share and an estimated special year-end cash dividend of 1.2 per share. The cash dividends totalling 9 per share, are payable on or about Jan. 17 to holders of shares of record at the close of business on Dec. 31, the company stated.

**

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (ACRG.A.U-CN) announced it has secured a $150-million credit facility with AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG-Q). Under the terms of the credit facility, it said $100-million is available for immediate use and a further US$50 million is available in future periods “under a committed accordion option once certain, predetermined milestones are achieved.”

Acreage said it intends to use the proceeds to fund expansion initiatives, repay existing debt and provide additional working capital.

