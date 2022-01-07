Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Arena Minerals Inc. (AN-X) announced its common shares started trading on the OTCQB market today under the symbol “AMRZF.”

Arena Minerals said it will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “AN.”

“We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQB as a means of enhancing our visibility to prospective U.S. investors,” commented Will Randall, Arena’s CEO. “We believe the benefits are twofold; greater accessibility to an expanding shareholder base in the United States, and enabling greater exposure and liquidity as we continue to advance our lithium project, Sal de la Puna in Argentina.”

The company also said it granted 5.3 million incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the company.

**

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX-T) issued a statement after markets closed Thursday saying it has fallen below the New York Stock Exchange continued listing requirement of having its stock valued at more than US$1 for 30 consecutive trading days.

“McEwen Mining intends to take steps to regain compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements,” the company stated, adding that under NYSE rules it has six months to bring its share price and 30-day average closing share price back above US$1.

It said the stock will continue to trade on the NYSE, subject to all other continued listing requirements.

**

