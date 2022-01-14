Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

PetroShale Inc. (PSH-X) announced the appointment of a new management team and a $54.5-million equity financing.

It said the new management team includes Brett Herman as president and chief executive officer, Jason Skehar as chief operating officer and Marvin Tang as chief financial officer, among others.

“The new management team has a successful track record of creating shareholder value through a disciplined and long term integrated strategy of acquiring and developing assets, most recently at Torc Oil & Gas Ltd.,” the company stated.

PetroShale also said intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of units of PetroShale with the new management team for gross proceeds of $9.5-million and a brokered commercially reasonable efforts private placement of common shares of PetroShale for gross proceeds of up to $45-million.

“Due to strong demand, PetroShale agreed to increase the size of the brokered private placement from its initial target of $30-million,” the company stated.

The company is also proposing to change its name to “Lucero Energy Corp.” at the next annual general meeting of shareholders.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE-T) announced it has applied for listing on the NYSE American.

“With an extensive U.S. shareholder base, we believe that, upon approval of our listing application on the NYSE American, this listing has the potential to improve liquidity by increasing investors’ ability to invest in Obsidian Energy,” the company stated.

The company said trading in its common shares on the OTC market exchange will be suspended upon approval for listing of its common shares by the NYSE American.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM-T) reported a net loss of $3.3-million or 4 cents per share for the quarter ended Nov. 30 versus a loss of $2.6-million or 4 cents a year earlier.

General and administrative expenses were $1.3-million versus $0.8-million a year ago. The company said the increase was primarily due to legal fees for the Africa Wide trial in October.

