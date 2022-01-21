Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Rupert Resources Ltd (RUP-X) recorded a net loss of $3.5-million or a penny per share for its third quarter ended Nov. 30, versus a loss of $4.5-million or 3 cents a year earlier.

Numinus Wellness Inc. (NUMI-X), a company working on psychedelic-assisted mental health therapies, reported revenue of just under $800,000 for its first quarter ended Nov. 30, up 245 per cent versus a year ago, due primarily to the acquisition of Mindspace. The revenue was inline with expectations, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss was $5.4-million, versus expectations of a loss of $5.3-million and compared to a loss of $1.9-million a year ago.

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (NTR-CN), which provides augmented reality experience technologies and services, announced a $10-million private placement with a single institutional investor.

The company said it will issue 8,130,082 common shares and warrants to purchase up to 8,130,082 common shares for $1.23 per common share and associated warrant. Each warrant gives the holder the right to buy one common share at an exercise price of $1.54 for three years.

The net proceeds will be used by the company for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Eric Sprott announced that he has sold down his stake in Benchmark Metals Inc. (BNCH-X) for $28.7-million.

Mr. Sprott now owns and controls no common shares and about 3.8 million common share purchase warrants representing approximately 1.9 per cent of the outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis, according to a release.

Mr Sprott and 2176423 Ontario Limited – a corporation which is beneficially owned by him – ceased to be insiders of Benchmark Metals, the release also stated.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM-T) announced an agreement to purchase and cancel US$20-million convertible notes due July 1, 2022.

The notes were originally sold to institutional investors on June 30, 2017, the company stated.

After the purchase and cancellation of the notes, the company said its debt would be reduced to US$3-million.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX-X) announced the acquisition of Expetitle, Inc. to create “an enhanced technology-driven experience from search to close for realtors and their customers.”

The company said deal was for US$8.2-million, with US$7.4-million payable in cash at the closing of the transaction and US$800,000 subject to escrow after 12 months based on certain terms and conditions.

