Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Transcontinental inc. (TCL.A-T; TCL.B-T) announced it has priced an offering of $200-million in senior unsecured notes due in February 2025. It said the notes are being offered through an agency syndicate consisting of Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets as joint bookrunners and including other financial banks and investment firms.

Transcontinental said it intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay debt and other general corporate purposes.

**

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT-T) announced the completion of an internal organizational review, including an increased focus on the production of copper and steel-making products such as zinc and iron-ore.

The company said it would advance its mine expansion plans, with the aim of increasing the return at both the Yauricocha and Bolivar Mines. Sierra also said it would reactivate its brownfield and greenfield exploration activities. It also made some leadership changes among its vice-president ranks.

**

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL-T) announced that it has awarded GE Gas Power (GE-N) a contract for an upgrade to the company’s natural gas combined cycle power plant, including the installation of two gas turbine packages.

“The upgrade is expected to supply Algoma Steel with sufficient internal generation capability to power phase one of its transition to electric arc furnace steelmaking,” the company stated.

**

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) announced that Connect Cité, a 50-50 general partnership between Aecon and EBC, has been selected by ADM Aéroports de Montréal as the preferred proponent for the Montreal-Trudeau International Airport Réseau express métropolitain (REM) Station project in Québec.

The contract will be finalized upon reaching financial close and the start of construction is expected in the first quarter of 2022, the company stated.

**

High Tide Inc. (HITI-X) reported unaudited fourth-quarter revenue of $53.9-million up from $24.9-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $52.5-million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended Oct. 31 was reported to come in at $1.6-million versus $3.6-million a year ago.

**

Firm Capital Property Trust (FCD.UN-X) announced that it has received conditional approval to list its trust units on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “FCD.UN.”

“Graduating from the TSXV to the TSX is an important milestone for Firm Capital Property Trust,” stated CEO Robert McKee.

**

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI-T) announced that it has acquired Beautiful Information Ltd., a company incorporated and registered in England and Wales for £1,550,000 ($2.6-million Canadian). Beautiful Information provides information services to the National Health Service in England.

The purchase price includes £1,386,059 in cash and 90,266 shares of VitalHub. The share portion was for a price of $3.026 per VitalHub share and represents total value to the vendors of £163,941, the company stated.

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.