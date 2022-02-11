Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG-T) reported revenue of $430.7-million for the 13-week period ended Jan. 1, compared to $365.4-million for the 13-week period ended Dec. 26, 2020.

Net income of $45.2-million or $1.60 per share compared to net income of $26.1-million or $1.09 a year earlier.

**

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $1.06-billion, up 147.6 per cent from $430-million in the prior-year quarter.

As compared with the prior-year quarter, steel revenue was $1.01-billion, up 163 per cent from $383.8-million, and revenue per ton of steel sold was $1,927, up 145.5 per cent from $785, the company stated.

Net income in the third quarter was $123-million, compared to a net loss of $73.5-million in the prior-year quarter.

The company also instituted a quarterly dividend, beginning with the payment of a dividend of 5 cents US on March 31 to shareholders of record on Feb 28th. The company also said it plans to start a normal course issuer bid as part of its overall capital allocation strategy.

**

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) reported revenue of $60.6-million for its second quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to $67.7-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue of $59.4-million in the latest quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Aurora said its adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $9-million from $11.2-million in the prior-year period.

**

Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG-T) reported net income of $76.5-million or $5.08 per share for its third quarter ended Dec. 31.

Book value was $972.1-million or $64.58 per share at the end of the quarter compared with $895.9-million or $59.49 per share as of Sept. 30, 2021

**

Tucows Inc. (TC-T) reported revenues of US$82.5-million up from US$70.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company also reported a net loss of US$2-million or 18 cents US per share, compared with net income of US$2.1-million or 19 cents US per share a year earlier.

Tucows also announced a stock buyback program to repurchase, from time to time, up to $40- million of its common stock in the open market over the next year.

**

