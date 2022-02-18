Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC-T) announced that its chair and director Lukas Lundin will retire from the board after completing his term at the company’s upcoming annual meeting.

“Given the significant Lundin family ownership of Lucara shares (about 24.5 per cent), it is the family’s intention to recommend ongoing representation on the Lucara board of directors,” the company stated, while adding it will be searching for a replacement.

Mr. Lundin is also planning to retire as chairman at large-cap Lundin Mining, that company stated in a separate release.

**

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS-T) reported preliminary revenue of $497.5-million to $504.5-million for the fourth quarter compared to $289.6-million from the same quarter in 2020. That’s ahead of expectations of $475.8-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

It also said adjusted EBITDA will be in the range of $32.1-million to $34.8-million, increasing from $23.4-million for the same quarter a year earlier.

The company will provide quarterly and full-year 2021 results on March 22.

**

TVA Group Inc. (TVA.B-T) reported revenues of $171.9-million in the fourth quarter, a year-over-year increase of $24.3 million.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $12.1-million for earnings per share of 28 cents, compared with net income attributable to shareholders of $27.4-million or 63 cents per share for the same quarter of 2020, the company stated.

**

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM-T) announced an increase in its quarterly dividend to 4 cents US per share, which it said is a 33-per-cent rise.

“The increase to our quarterly dividend reflects our continued strong free cash flow generation, balance sheet strength, and our commitment to delivering superior returns to our shareholders through disciplined capital allocation,” said CEO David Rae.

The company also reported revenue of US$166.4-million up from US$151.8-million a year earlier.

Net earnings came in at US$52.1-million or 27 cents US per share versus US$50.2-million or 28 cents a year earlier.

**

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD-X) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $16.3-million compared to $5.2-million for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020.

Net earnings were $8.2 million or 15 cents per share compared to $287,000 or a penny per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

**

GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD-T) announced a $40-million bought deal financing. The company said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets that will buy 14,040,000 common shares for $2.85 each.

The net proceeds will be used to support the continued advancement of the company’s Los Ricos North and South projects and for general corporate purposes.

**

Dream Office REIT (D.UN-T) reported net income of $26.9-million for the fourth quarter, an increase from $15.6-million a year earlier.

Funds from operations were $21.8-million or 40 cents per unit, which was in one with expectations and compared to $$22.7-million or 40 cents a year ago.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.