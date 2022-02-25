Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI-UN-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue below expectations and an 8-per-cent hike in monthly distributions.

The company reported revenue of $118.7-million up from $116.5-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue of $119.4-million. Profit was $131.1-million versus a loss of $188.4-million a year earlier. Adjusted funds from operations came in at $31.2-million or 61 cents per share versus $25.5-million or 50 cents a year ago.

Its distribution increased 8 per cent to $1.08 per unit on an annualized basis, or 9 cents per unit monthly.

**

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (GCG-T) announced a 33-per-cent hike in its dividend alongside its latest financial results.

The company reported revenue of $78-million for the fourth quarter, up from $63.7-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $75.9-million, according to S&P Capital IQ. Net income was $62.4-million versus net income of $86-million a year earlier.

The company also said it would increase its quarterly dividend to 24 cents per share, up from 18 cents starting in April.

**

Altus Group Limited (AIF-T) reported fourth-quarter revenues were $162.9-million, up from $139.5-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $161.7-million. Profit of $6.9-million or 15 cents per share compared to a profit of $4.6-mllion or 11 cents a year earlier.

**

Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T) reported revenue of US$244.6-million in the fourth quarter of last year, compared to revenue of US$278.5-million a year earlier. The company said the drop was primarily due to lower sales volumes combined with lower average realized gold prices. The expectation was for revenue of US$237.8-million.

It reported a net loss of US$43.1-million loss or 24 cents US per share compared to a profit of US$30-million or 17 cents US a year earlier. The company said the net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was driven by “higher income tax expense related to the weakening of the Turkish Lira in the quarter, unrealized foreign exchange gains, and impairment loss and asset write-down related to the closure of Stratoni.”

Adjusted EPS came in at 14 cents US, above expectations of 12 cents US, according to S&P Capital IQ.

**

Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $319.4-million, up from $292.3-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $302.8-million. Its net loss was $3.8-million or 4 cents per share versus a profit of 19 cents a year earlier.

**

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $129.8-million, up 8 per cent from a year earlier and above expectations of $124.5-million.

Net earnings increased 31 per cent to $20.2-million, while adjusted net earnings increased 16 per cent to $20.5-million, the company said. Adjusted earnings were 49 cents, up from 42 cents a year earlier and ahead of expectations of 48 cents.

The company also said its chairman David Williams will retire from the board at the 2022 annual meeting and will be succeeded by Tim Penner.

**

The Lion Electric Co. (LEV-T; LEV-N) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$22.9-million, up from US$13.5-million a year earlier. Net earnings of US$28.3-million or 14 cents US per share compared to a net loss of US$53-million or 48 cents US in the fourth quarter of 2020.

**

Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ-UN-T) reported fourth-quarter net operating income (NOI) of $17.2-million, down from $18.1-million the same period in 2020, “primarily as a result of lower operating expenses in the prior year due to the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy received and bad debt recovery in the prior year,” it stated. The company said the results were partially offset by growth in net operating income from acquisitions and developments.

Net income of $40.7-million compared to $9.3-million in the prior year. “A significant portion of the increase was due to an increase in the fair value of investment properties recorded in Q4 2021 as a result of a decrease in capitalization rates and appraisals obtained,” it stated.

**

Morguard Corp. (MRC-T) reported net operating income of $131.5-million for its fourth quarter, up from $127.2-million a year earlier. Adjusted net operating income was $120.6-million up from $116.1-million.

**

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $174.2-million compared to $168.8-million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income of $4.7-million or 7 cents per share compared to a loss of $8.7-million or 13 cents a year earlier.

**

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$381.2-million versus US$255.5-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of US$372.9-million.

Net income was US$110.9-million or 37 cents US per share versus US$91.2-million or 38 cents US per share a year earlier. Adjusted net income of US$75.6-million or 25 cents US per share compared to US$38.9-million or 16 cents US a year earlier. The expectation was for adjusted EPS of 20 cents, according to S&P Capital IQ.

**

Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAV-T) reported sales of $159.3-million for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $73.2-million a year earlier. Net income was $360-million or $1.90 per share up from $24.2-million or 13 cents per share.

**

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB-UN-T) reported net income of $23.2-million for the fourth quarter compared to $3.9-million a year earlier. Rental revenue was $26.8-million, up from $22.5-million for the same quarter in 2020.

**

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC-T) reported revenue of US$57.9-million for the fourth quarter, up from US$42.4-million a year earlier. Net income was US$1.7-million or nil per share versus s loss of US$3.9-million or a penny per share a year earlier.

**

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (PET-T) announced its entry into the Québec market with the acquisition of Les Franchises Chico Inc., the province’s largest franchisor of pet specialty stores. The price wasn’t disclosed in the release.

Pet Value said the brand has been consistently growing its store count and same-store sales and, in 2021, generated system-wide sales of approximately $79-million and revenue of approximately $7-million.

The acquisition was funded with cash on hand, the company stated.

**

Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $242-million, up from $195.9-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $199.2-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net earnings were $36.6-million or 31 cents per share versus a loss of $709,000 or a penny per share a year earlier.

