Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $271.2-million, up from $248.9-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $246.7-million. Same-store sales increased by 3.2% in the quarter compared to the year earlier.

Net income of $26.4-million of 72 cents per share compared to net income of $26.5-million or 72 cents a year earlier. Adjusted net income of $31-million or 83 cents per share compared to $27.4-million or 74 cents a year earlier.

**

Recipe Unlimited Corp. (RECP-T) reported a loss revenue for the 13 weeks ended Dec. 26 was $299.3-million, compared to $210.9-million in 2020 and ahead of expectations of $286.5-million.

Net losses for the period were $2.8-million or 5 cents per share, compared to net earnings of $23.6-million or 42 cents in the 2020 quarter.

**

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $97.7-million down from $113-million a year earlier and below expectations of $99.1-million, according to S&P Capital IQ. Net income of $60.4-million compared to net income of $32.4-million a year earlier.

Funds from operations (FFO) came in at $40.3-million or 32 cents per unit versus $45.8-milion or 34 cents a year earlier. Adjusted FFO was 22 cents versus 23 year a year earlier. The expectation was for Adjusted FFO of 24 cents per share.

**

Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T) announced that its revenue for the first quarter ended Jan. 31 was $111.1-million compared to revenue of $119.1-million in the prior year. The expectation was for revenue of $114.5-million in the most recent quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income increased to $21.6-million or 39 cents per share, which was in line with expectations and compared to $20.6-million or 37 cents a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA was $38.6-million compared to $44.5-million.

The company also increased its quarterly dividend by about 16 per cent to 18.5 cents per common share. “This represents the 14th consecutive year in which the company increased its dividend by over 10 per cent,” the company stated.

**

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) reported fourth-quarter sales of $1.05-billion, down from $1.07-billion a year earlier. The expectation was for sales of $873.7-million in the latest quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss was $9.7-million or 12 cents per share versus a profit of $45-million or 56 cents a year earlier.

“Results continued to be impacted by the global semiconductor shortage and other supply issues, sales mix, cost inflation in materials, labour and energy, and costs related to heavy new business launch activity,” the company stated.

**

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM-T) said its fourth-quarter revenues increased by 59.6 per cent to $641.6-million compared to the same quarter a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue of $653.3-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net earnings of $11.6-million compared to net earnings of $15-million a year earlier.

**

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI-T) reported revenue of $138.8-million for its third quarter ended Jan. 31, up 38 per cent compared to the same period last year. The revenue was ahead of expectations of $129-million.

Net earnings of $5.7-million or 7 cents per share compared to a loss of $1.5-million or 2 cents per share for the same period last year, the company stated.

