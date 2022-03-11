Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Dorel Industries Inc. (DII.B-T; DII.A-T) announced fourth-quarter revenue from continuing operations of US$435.3-million, down from US$439-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue of US$439.5-million in the latest quarter.

Its net loss from continuing operations was US$29.6-million or 91 US cents per share compared to US$13.3-million or 41 US cents per share a year earlier. Its adjusted net loss was US$12-million or 37 US cents per share compared to US$9.8 million or 30 US cents per share a year earlier.

IBI Group Inc. (IBI-T) reported net revenue of $112.8-million up from $98.6-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $105.4-million.

Net income of $4.5-million or 12 cents per share compared to a loss of $929,000 or 2 cents per share a year earlier.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T) reported revenue of $134.6-million up from $83.5-million a year earlier and in line with expectations.

Net income of $1.04-million or 2 cents per share compared to a loss of $1.7-million or 4 cents a year earlier.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV-T) reported adjusted revenue of $11.9-million for its fourth quarter up from adjusted revenue of $10.1-million a year earlier.

Net income was $8.2-million for the quarter, compared to net income of $800,000 a year ago. “The increase in net income was primarily due to higher adjusted revenues, a net impairment reversal, and a higher fair value gain on financial instruments partially offset by an increase in tax expense and salaries and benefits,” the company stated.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU-T) reported record quarterly revenue of $367.8-million in the fourth quarter up from $212.8-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $327.3-million. Funds flow from operations of $33.5-million compared to $17.2-million a year ago.

Net income of $24.7-million or 9 cents per share compared to net income of $40.5-million or 15 cents a year earlier.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN-T) reported fourth-quarter record revenue of $17.1-million, an increase of 94 per cent over the $8.8-million reported in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Its net loss of $1.2-million or a penny per share compared to a loss of $1.2-million or 2 cents a year earlier.

