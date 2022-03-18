Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

CareRx Corp. (CRRX-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue from continuing operations increased 109 per cent to $96.9-million from $46.4-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue of $91.8-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased 86 per cent to $7.6-million from $4.1-million. The company said its net loss from continuing operations increased by 47 per cent to $4.4-million or 10 cents per share from $3-million or 12 cents per share a year earlier.

High Tide Inc. (HITI-X) reported that its revenue increased to $72.2-million in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 compared to $38.3-million in the same quarter last year. The expectation was for revenue of $70.3-million in the latest quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $3-million compared to $4.6-million for the same quarter last year. Its net loss was $7.4-million or 14 cents per share versus a loss of $16.8-million or 62 cents a year earlier. The expectation was for a loss of 12 cents.

Canacol Energy Ltd. (CNE-T) reported revenue of $77.1-million up from $64-million a year earlier. Net income of $7-million, or 4 cents per share, compared to a net income of $921,000, or a penny per share, a year earlier.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $152.9-million, up 17 per cent from a year earlier. The company said its net loss came in at $5.9-million or 17 cents per share versus a profit of $1.8-million or 5 cents a year earlier.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T) announced a five-year contract awarded to Mikisew North American Limited Partnership by a major oil sands producer.

“Given the contractual scope included in the award, the new agreement qualifies as backlog which is estimated at $125-million, the company stated.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCI-X) announced it has received repayable funding of just under $5-million to expand manufacturing operations and global markets for nuclear magnetic resonance products from the government of Canada. The funding is provided through Prairies Economic Development Canada’s Business Scale-up and Productivity program, the company stated.

