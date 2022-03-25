Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Victoria Gold Corp. (VGCX-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $110.6-million, which is in line with expectations and compared to $98.2-million a year earlier.

Net income was $45.7 million or 70 cents per share, an increase from $43.2-million or 83 cents a year earlier, the company stated.

Itafos Inc. (IFOS-X), a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company, reported revenues of US$116.8-million in the fourth quarter compared to US$75.1-million a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA of US$47.9-million compared to US$4.8-million a year earlier.

The company reported net income of US$24.3-million or 16 US cents per share compared to a loss of US $9.4-million or 7 US cents a year earlier.

The Westaim Corp. (WED-X) reported preliminary unaudited fourth-quarter results, including net profit that it says is expected to be in the range of US$5.7-million to US$6.6-million or 3 cents to 4 cents US per diluted share.

Westaim’s adjusted net profit is expected to be in the range of US$10.9-million to US$11.8-million or 6 US cents to 7 US cents per diluted share.

Westaim said it plans to release fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 audited results on or before April 7.

