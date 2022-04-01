Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR-T) reported revenue of $7.2-million up from $6.8-million a year earlier.

Its net loss was $22.4-million or 13 cents per share versus a profit of $22.9-million or 15 cents a year earlier, according to documents filed on Sedar.com

Mag Silver Corp. (MAG-T) reported fourth-quarter net income of US$8.7-million or 9 cents US per share versus net income of US $6.6-million or 7 cents US a year earlier. According to S&P Capital IQ, the expectation was for earnings of 4 cents per share in the latest quarter.

NG Energy International Corp. (GASX-X) announced a “best-efforts, fully marketed” prospectus offering of up to $45-miillion of convertible debentures. The company said it plans to issue up to 45,000 convertible debenture units for $1,000 each.

