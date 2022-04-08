Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-T) announced it expects its first-quarter revenue to range from $165-million to $175-million. The estimate is above analysts’ expectation of revenue of $60.8-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Quarterhill said it will report its first-quarter results in early May.

**

O3 Mining Inc. (OIII-X) announced an agreement to buy the East Cadillac Project in Val-d’Or, Québec from Cartier Resources Inc.

the company said the deal is in exchange for more than 46.3 million common shares of Cartier, representing approximately 17.5 per cent of that company.

**

CVW CleanTech Inc. (CVW-X) announced it was awarded $5-million of non-repayable grant funding from the Clean Resource Innovation Network. The company said the funds will be used for detailed engineering and procurement of key equipment required for its tailings distillation units.

“Our Company’s technologies will help the oil sands industry meet its ESG goals,” stated the company’s executive chairman Darren Morcombe.

**

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM-X) announced a notice of civil claim in the B.C. Supreme Court that names the company and “certain other parties” as defendants. In a release, Pure Gold said the claim alleges “failures to disclose certain information relating to its operations at its mine in Red Lake, Ont. under Canadian securities laws.”

The company said the plaintiff in the action is seeking “certification as a class proceeding and with any other class members claims [unspecified] damages for losses incurred in their investments in the company.”

The company stated that it believes that the complaint against it is “unfounded and without merit, and it intends to vigorously defend the proceeding.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.