Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T) reported first-quarter revenue of US$194.7-million, down from US$224.6-million a year earlier. The expectation was for sale revenue of US$198.8-million.

It sold 94,472 ounces of gold for an average price of US$1,889 per ounce. That compared to 113,594 ounces sold for an average of $1,732 per ounce a year earlier.

The company said its net loss was US$316.8-million or US$1.74 per share versus net income of US$14.3-million or 8 US cents per share a year earlier.

The company said the lower net income in the first quarter “is primarily attributable to the impairment of the Certej project, a non-core gold asset, and the write-down of decommissioned equipment at Kisladag.”

**

Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAV-T) reported first-quarter sales of $177.6-million, up from $99.4-million a year earlier.

Net income of $19.5 million or 10 cents per share versus a loss of $425,000 or nil per share a year earlier.

**

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $74.5-million up from $42.6-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $69.6-million.

Net income of $18-million or 23 cents per share compared to net income of $4-million or 5 cents a year ago.

**

Field Trip Health Ltd. (FTRP-T) announced a reorganization that will result in the separation of its Field Trip Discovery and Field Trip Health divisions into two independent public companies. It said Field Trip Discovery will be renamed Reunion Neuroscience Inc. and Field Trip Health will be renamed Field Trip Health and Wellness Ltd. (H&W)

Field Trip H&W is also expected to complete financings for gross proceeds of approximately $20-million led by Oasis Management Company and the company.

**

