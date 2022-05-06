Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) reported first-quarter sales of $1.16-billion, up 15.8 per cent from $997.2-million a year ago. The result was ahead of expectations of $985.3-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income of $25.2-million or 31 cents per share was up from $38.7-million or 48 cents a year ago.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG-T) reported first-quarter revenue increased 11 per cent to $120.8 million compared to $108.9-million for the same period in 2021 and was ahead of expectations of $112.3-million.

Net income of $8-million or 21 cents per share compared to net income of $4.2-million or 11 cents a year ago. The expectation was for EPS of 17 cents.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU-T) reported first-quarter net income of $21.1-million or 50 cents per share versus a profit of $19.3-million or 46 cents a year earlier.

Adjusted EPS of 45 cents compared to 40 cents a year ago and was ahead of expectations of 36 cents per share. Gross premiums written came in at $481.4-million up from $310.3-million a year ago.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR-T) reported first-quarter sales of $130.4-million up from $85.5-million a year ago.

Adjusted funds flow came in at $77.7-million or 51 cents per share up from $34-million or 22 cents a year ago. The expectation was for adjusted funds flow to come in at 48 cents in the most recent quarter.

Its net loss was $1.4-million or a penny per share versus a profit of $1.4-million or a penny per share a year ago.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T) reported operating revenue of $342.4-million up from $202.5-million. The expectation was for revenue of $299-million.

Net income of $22.9-million or 13 cents per share versus a loss of $38.1-million a year ago. Adjusted net income of $17.7-million or 10 cents per share versus $15.7-million a year ago. The expectation was for adjusted EPS of 13 cents in the latest quarter.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDI-T) reported revenue of $70.2-million for the first quarter compared to $65.8-million a year earlier.

Funds from operations came in at $19.2-million or 33 cents per share versus $17.3-million or 30 cents a year ago.

Profit was $4-million or 7 cents per share versus a profit of $2.7-million or 5 cents a year ago.

The expectation was for revenue of $74-million and earrings of 6 cents per share, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Thinkific Labs Inc. (THNC-T) reported that its first-quarter revenue increased 42 per cent to $11.8-million compared with the first quarter of 2021, which was in line with expectations.

Its net loss for the first quarter was $12-million, compared to a net loss of $1-million in the first quarter of 2021.

“The increase in net loss reflects an increase in expenditures across the company to support our growth strategy, as well as costs associated with restructuring,” the company stated.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) announced that its founder and chief executive Brian Hill is stepping down from the role after leading the clothing retailer for 38 years.

The Vancouver-based company, which went public in 2016, says president and chief operating officer Jennifer Wong will step into the CEO role, while Hill will stay on as executive chair of the board.

Hill and his family founded Aritzia in 1984, while Wong started at the company in 1987 as a part-time sales associate.

The change in leadership comes as the company continues its expansion plans into the U.S., which helped boost its net revenue growth in its last quarter by 66.1 per cent from a year earlier.

Aritzia says net revenue in its fourth quarter came in at $444.3 million, up from $267.5 million for the same quarter last year.

Net income was reported as $34.2 million, up 113 per cent from the $16.1 million a year earlier.

-The Canadian Press

