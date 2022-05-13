Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (CMMC-T) issued a statement late Thursday citing “media speculation” regarding a possible transaction related to the Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia.

“The company’s policy is not to comment on market speculation,” it stated, adding that it “regularly reviews strategic opportunities to enhance shareholder value, and that there are no pending transactions with respect to the Eva Copper Project of any nature to note at this time.”

**

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI-T) reported that its first-quarter sales rose to US$644.9-million, from US$291.2-million a year earlier.

Profit came in at US$43.5-million or US$1.82 per share versus a profit of US$13-million or 61 US cents a year ago.

**

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL-T) reported revenue of $61.4-million up from $47.6-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue of $60.2-million.

Net earnings in the first quarter came in at $446,000 or 4 cents per share compared to $1.6-million or 15 cents a year ago.

**

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T) reported first-quarter rental revenue of $20.4-million compared to $19.4-million a year ago. The result was in line with expectations of $20.2-million.

Net income of $29.7-million was up from $26.3-million a year ago.

**

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI-T) reported that first-quarter revenue came in at US$114.1-million, up 33 per cent from the same quarter in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was US$10.7-million up from US$4.4-million in 2021.

Its net loss was US$5.3-million or 15 US cents per share versus a loss of US$11.7-million or 34 US cents a year ago.

**

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI-T) announced it has agreed to acquire seven stores from seven vendor groups for a total of $171.6-million.

Six of the acquisitions are arm’s length and one, totalling $14-million, is a related party acquisition, the company stated.

**

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T) announced a U.S. court affirmed a decision from July 2019 relating to its Rosemont copper project in Arizona.

In a statement, Hudbay said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit agreed with the District Court’s ruling that the U.S. Forest Service “relied on incorrect assumptions regarding its legal authority and the validity of Rosemont’s unpatented mining claims in the issuance of Rosemont’s Final Environmental Impact Statement.”

Hudbay said it’s reviewing the decision and will continue to pursue its alternative plan to advance its Copper World project. Hudbay said it has discovered the Copper World deposits located on patented mining claims adjacent to Rosemont.

**

Extendicare Inc. (EXE-T) reported revenue of $305.7-million for its first quarter, up from $294.9-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $308.1-million. Net earnings of $4.1-mllion or 4 cents per share compared to net earnings of $8.3-million or 9 cents a year ago.

**

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T) reported first-quarter adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders from continuing operations of $14.3-million or 6 cents per share versus $4.7-million or 2 per share for the same period last year. The expectation was for adjusted earnings of 7 cents for the latest quarter, according to S&P Captial IQ.

The company said originations for the three-month period ended March 31 were $398-million compared to $182.2 million for the same period last year.

**

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $174.3-million, up from $161.2-million a year ago. Net income of $26-million or 38.5 cents per share compared to net income of $10.1-million or 15 cents a year ago.

**

Dye & Durham Limited (DND-T) reported revenue of $122.9-million for its third quarter ended March 31, which it said was an increase of $54-million, or 78 per cent, from the same period in the prior year.” The expectation was for revenue to come in at $1207-million.

Its net loss was $7-milion, which the company said was an increase of $3.6-million from the same period in the prior year, “primarily due to increased operational income as a result of an increase in revenue.”

**

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) reported revenue of $50.4-million for its third quarter ended March 31, which it said is down from $55.2-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue of $52.6-million, according to S&P Capital IQ The company said its adjusted EBITDA loss was $12.3-million versus a loss of $20.9 million in the prior-year period.

**

TerrAscend Corp. (TER-CN) reported net revenue of US$53.4-million for the first quarter as compared to US$49.7-million a year ago. Its net loss was US$14.1-miillion versus a loss of US$16-million a year ago.

