Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) announced that the Graham-Aecon Joint Venture – a 50-50 consortium between Aecon and Graham Construction – has been awarded a $273-million design-build contract for the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant Renewal Project near Moose Jaw, Sask.

Aecon said its share of the contract will be added to its construction segment backlog in the second quarter.

**

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-Q; ACB-T) announced a US$125-million bought-deal financing. The company said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters, led by Canaccord Genuity and BMO Capital Markets, that will buy 51.1 million units of the company for US$2.45 each.

Each unit includes one common share and one common share purchase warrant, the latter of which will be exercisable for 36 months at a price of US$3.20 each.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, the company stated.

**

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM-T; SVM-A) reported revenue of US$41.6-million for its fourth quarter ended March 31, up 16 per cent compared to US$35.7-million in the prior-year quarter. The expectation was for revenue of US$39.7-million.

Net income attributable to equity holders of US$4-million, or 2 cents US per share, compared to US$7-million or 4 cents US per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings attributable to equity holders of US$9.5-million or 5 cents US per share, compared to US$11-million, or 6 cents US per share, in the prior-year quarter, the company stated.

**

More to come