Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T) reported revenue of $490.8-million for its fourth quarter ended March 31 compared to revenue of $692.3-million a year ago.

Net income of $66.8-million or 52 cents per share compared to net income of $137.1-million or $1.20 per share a year ago.

The results were ahead of expectations of revenue of $443.3-million and earnings of 45 cents per share, according to S&P Capital IQ.

**

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG-T) reported revenue of $220.7-million for its fourth quarter ended April 2 compared to revenue of $199-million for the same quarter last year.

Its net loss for the fourth quarter was $23.4-million compared to a net loss of $39.5-million last year, the company stated.

**

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW-UN-T) announced an agreement with U.K.-based food and organic coffee chain Pret A Manger (Europe) Limited that enables it to introduce the Pret brand within A&W restaurants in select markets in Canada. The first shop to trial the Pret brand will be in Vancouver and plans to open this summer, the company stated.

**

