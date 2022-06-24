Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI-T) announced that it has reached a proposed settlement in a previously disclosed class action related to medical cannabis that was voluntarily recalled in December 2016 and January 2017. The company said the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia approved a notice of settlement that will be sent to class members beginning on June 24.

As part of the settlement, the company said it has agreed to pay $2.31-million, which it said has been previously accrued in the company’s financial statements for the prior fiscal year.

For the proposed settlement to become effective, it must be approved by the Court, the company added.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL-T) announced fiscal 2022 returned $150.7-million in total profit share payouts for eligible employees.

“With the second installment scheduled for release on June 24th, fiscal 2022′s profit share represents the highest payments per employee in the company’s history,” it stated.

