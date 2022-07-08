Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Voyager Digital Ltd. (VOYG-T) announced that it has given notice to the Toronto Stock Exchange that the company will voluntarily delist its common shares from the TSX.

“This action is being taken by the company in response to the TSX notifying the company that the TSX would be conducting a review of the eligibility for continued listing on TSX of the company’s common shares,” it stated, adding the review is the result of the company and its main operating subsidiaries filing voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York.

“Due to this review, trading in Voyager shares has been suspended by the TSX,” the company added, adding that it also no longer qualifies for the OTCQX International due to its bankruptcy filing.

The company said it plans to apply to the Canadian Securities Exchange to transition the trading of its common shares from the TSX to the CSE.

“While the company expects that trading in its shares will transition from the TSX to the CSE, there is no guarantee that the CSE will approve the trading in the company’s shares or that such transition will occur,” it added.

**

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX-T) announced that David Goldhill and Janny Lee, two nominees of Greywood Investments LLC, will join the company’s board and stand for election at the annual general meeting on July 19.

The company also said its CEO Adrian Montgomery will become board chair following the meeting. The company also said the board will also form a search committee to identify an interim and permanent CEO.

**

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU-T) announced a $135-million bought-deal financing. The company said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters that will buy 4,070,000 common shares for $33.25 each. The stock closed at $34.66 on Thursday before the announcement.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes “including, but not limited to, supporting growth of the platform in both Canada and the U.S.”

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.