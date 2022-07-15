Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Maxim Power Corp. (MXG-T) said it will receive $20-million in grant funding for its Milner 2 Combined Cycle Gas Turbine expansion project.

The project “captures waste heat that would otherwise exhaust into the atmosphere and will turn it into useful low-carbon electricity for the Alberta power grid,” the company stated.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TNT-UN-T) announced it has agreed to acquire a 174,000-square-foot office property in downtown Ottawa for approximately $40.5-million.

The REIT said it plans to pay for the purchase through a combination of first mortgage financing of approximately $30.4-million and interim financing from its secured credit facility.

