Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T) announced that president and CEO George Fink will be retiring from the role as of Sept. 6, but remain on the board. Patrick Oliver will be succeeding Mr. Fink as president and CEO and will be joining the board.

“Mr. Oliver has 35-plus years of experience in the Western Canada upstream oil and gas sector with a proven track record in the leadership of several companies from start-up to successful sale,” the company stated.

Mr. Fink has been the president and CEO since the company’s inception in 1998. He is the largest single shareholder in Bonterra, at 14 per cent plans to retain his share ownership interest in the company “at the present time,” the company stated.

CGX Energy Inc. (OYL-X) and Frontera Energy Corp. (FEC-T), joint venture partners in the Petroleum Prospecting License for the Corentyne block offshore Guyana, announced an agreement to amend their joint operating agreement to farm into the Corentyne block and secure funding for the Wei-1 exploration well.

As part of the Agreement, CGX will transfer 29.7 per cent of its participating interest in the Corentyne block to Frontera in exchange for Frontera funding the joint venture’s costs associated with the Wei-1 exploration well for up to US$130-million and up to an additional US$29-million of certain Kawa-1 exploration well, Wei-1 pre-drill, and other costs.

CGX will also assign an additional 4.9 per cent of its participating interest in the Corentyne block to Frontera as consideration for the repayment of the outstanding principal amounts.

As a result of this agreement, CGX will have a 32 per cent participating interest and Frontera will have a 68 per cent participating interest in the Corentyne block.

