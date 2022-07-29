Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $227.6-million, up from $192.2-million a year ago and ahead of expectations of $208.2-million. The company said same-store sales grew 15 per cent year over year.

Net income attributable to the company increased to $22.7-million or 61 cents per share from $17-million or 46 cents last year. Adjusted EPS came in at 69 cents versus 48 cents last year and was ahead of expectations of 57 cents.

**

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX-T) reported second-quarter sales of $287.5-million, which beat expectations of $261.1-mllion and was below sales of $334.3-million a year ago.

Its net loss was $5.7-million or 9 cents per share versus a loss of $19.9-million or 31 cents a year ago.

**

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) announced that it has appointed Steven Hofer as its president and CEO and a member of the company’s board, effective Sept. 7.

Mr. Hofer succeeds Don Demens, who will remain at Western in an advisory capacity until March 31, 2023. Mr. Demens will step down from the board effective Sept. 7.

Mr. Hofer joins Western from Bid Group, a wood processing technologies and solutions company.

**

Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD-T) reported second-quarter revenue of US$213.4-million versus US$233.2-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue of US$244-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss of US$22.7-million or 12 US cents per share compared to a profit of US$31-million or 17 US cents a year ago. Adjusted net earnings of US$13.8-million or 8 US cents per share compared to adjusted net earnings of US$29.1-million or 16 US cents a year ago. The expectation was for adjusted EPS of 11 US cents per share.

“Adjusted net earnings in Q2 2022 removed a US$23.3-million loss on foreign exchange due to translation of deferred tax balances, a US$14.4-million loss on the non-cash revaluation of the derivative related to redemption options in our debt and included a US$1.2-million partial reversal of Stratoni equipment write-downs,” the company stated.

**

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC-A) announced that Denison Mines Corp. has put forward a competing offer for UEX Corp, a company it announced in June it planned to buy. Uranium Energy (UEC) has the right to match the offer.

“While the competing offer for UEX validates the merits of this acquisition, since announcing the transaction, there has been significant market deterioration in the sector and this has created a broader set of growth opportunities that would be highly accretive and strategic in nature,” stated UEC CEO Amir Adnani. “We continue to be in the driver’s seat with our acquisition of UEX, however, we have made no determination as to whether we will choose to match the competing offer. UEC will do a careful analysis to determine whether this or other opportunities we are considering provide the most compelling value for our shareholders.”

**

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY-T) announced an agreement to buy producing petroleum and natural gas assets in Alberta from a senior producer for $140-million. The assets are currently producing approximately 4,400 boe/d primarily in the Medicine Hat, Kaybob, Ferrier, and Ante Creek areas of Alberta.

The company also reported second-quarter revenue of $68-million up from $27.5-million a year ago. Net income of $28.2-million or 47 cents per share compared to a loss of $353,000 or a penny per share a year ago.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.