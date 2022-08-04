Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T) reported revenue of $317.4-million for its first quarter ended June 30, compared to $518.8-million in the same period in the prior year. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $409.3-million in the latest quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income attributable to common shareholders “excluding significant items” was $11.9-million or 13 cents per share versus a profit of $81.3-miillion or 73 cents a year ago, the company stated.

**

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T) reported second-quarter operating revenue of $392.3-million, up from $199.9-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $394.2-mllion in the latest quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss was $46.3-million or 24 cents per share versus a profit of $21.5-million in the year-ago quarter.

The company said the net loss was primarily due to “anticipated aircraft repossessions and lease restructurings resulting in provisions of $45.6-million” as well as unrealized foreign exchange losses and strategic advisory fees.

**

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) reported second-quarter sales of $1.39-billion up from $1.1-billion in the year-ago period. The expectation was for sales to come in at $1.2-billion, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net earnings of $269.9-million or $4.92 per share compared to $419.2-million or $6.45 per share a year ago. The expectation was for earnings of $4.57 in the latest quarter.

**

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP-N; RFP-T) reported second-quarter sales came in at US$1.06-billion, which it said was a decrease of US$82-million from the year-ago period.

Net income of US$256-million or US$3.29 per share compared to net income of US$268-million or US$3.34 per share in the same period in 2021.

Excluding special items, the company reported net income of US$155-million, or US$2 per share compared to net income of US$300-million or US$3.74 per share a year ago. The expectation was for earnings of US$1.72 per share, according to S&P Capital IQ.

**

Profound Medical Corp. (PROF-Q; PRN-T) reported revenue of $2-million for its second quarter, down from $2.6-million a year ago. The result was below expectations of $2.6-million for the latest quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss attributed to shareholders was $5.9-million or 28 cents per share versus a loss of $7-milion or 35 cents a year ago.

**

Thinkific Labs Inc. (THNC-T) reported second-quarter revenue increased 38 per cent to US$12.6-million compared with the second quarter of 2021. The expectation was for revenue to come in at US$12.5-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss for the second quarter was US$10.1-million, or 13 cents US per share compared to a net loss of US$5.3-million or 11 cents US in the second quarter of 2021. The expectation was for a loss of 11 cents US in the latest quarter.

**

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $69.4 million, up from $68.9-million in the year-ago period. Profit of $4-million or 6 cents per share compared to a profit of $1.3-million or 2 cents last year.

The results were in line with expectations for revenue to come in at $68.9-million and earnings of 6 cents per share.

**

IBI Group Inc. (IBG-T), which recently announced that it’s being taken over by Amsterdam-based design and consultancy firm Arcadis, reported second-quarter revenue grew 12 per cent to $126.3-million compared to the same period in 2021. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $119.7-million.

Net income totaled $9.2 million or 24 cents per share compared to net income of $8.3-million or 22 cents a year ago. The expectation was for EPS of 21 cents in the latest quarter.

**

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS-N) reported a net loss of $2.4-million for the second quarter ended June 30, versus a net loss of $300,000 in the year-ago period. Adjusted income was $2.1-million compared $1-million a year ago.

**

More to come

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.