Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH-UN-T) reported second-quarter resident revenue of $164.1-million, up from $154.9-million a year ago.

Net income was $1.1 million compared to a net loss of $4.6 million a year ago. Funds from operations came in at $30.4-million or 13 cents per share, which was in line with expectations and compared to a loss of $4.4-million or 3 cents a year ago.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI-T) reported second-quarter sales grew 107.2 per cent to US$700.3-million, a year-over-year increase of US$362.2-million. Profit was US$41.9-million or US$1.77 up from US24.3-million or US$1.14 a year ago.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) reported second-quarter revenue was $180.2-million, a 10.7-per-cent increase over the year-ago quarter, driven by occupancy growth, annual rental rate increases and acquisitions.

Its net loss was $11.2-million or 15 cents per share versus a profit of $1.4-million or 2 cents a year ago, according to documents filed on Sedar.com. Adjusted funds from operations came in at $17.2-million or 23.6 cents, which was in line with expectations and compared to $14.1-million or 21 cents a year ago.

Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) reported record quarterly high revenue of $529-million for the second quarter, an increase of 64 per cent from a year ago and above expectations of $462.5-million.

Net earnings of $30-milion or 76 cents per share compared to net earnings of $16.5-milion or 44 cents a year ago. Adjusted EPS of 98 cents compared to 53 cents a year ago.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL-T) reported second-quarter revenue was $307-million compared to $305.9-million a year ago. The result was above expectations of $284.5-million. Net income of $33.7-million or 29 cents per share compared to net income of $2.6-million or 4 cents a year ago.

In its outlook, the company said it expects earnings in the second half of 2022 “to be substantially higher than the first half of the year.” It said trends for all of its primary businesses “remain favourable as its infrastructure and industrial focused portfolio continues to experience consistent demand growth, while the company’s oil and gas focused offerings remain well-positioned as commodity prices and energy availability challenges drive for a multi-year upcycle in both onshore and offshore activity.”

