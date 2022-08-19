Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (QUIS-X) reported second-quarter revenue increased 107 per cent to $47.6-million, which was ahead of expectations of $45.1-million and compared to $23-million for the same quarter last year. Its net loss for the period was $580,000 versus a loss of $2.9-million a year earlier.

**

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI-T) announced that its president and CEO Paul Vanderberg is retiring. Chief operating officer Robert Blackadar will succeed Mr. Vanderberg as president and CEO and will join the board effective Oct. 1. Badger said it has prepared for this transition since late 2021.

**

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL-T) announced that its pipe coating division has received a formal contract valued at approximately $500-million from the Mexican subsidiary of TC Energy Corp. It said the contract is to supply pipe coating services on the Southeast Gateway Pipeline project, an offshore natural gas pipeline in southeast Mexico.

**

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR-T) announced that its founder, director and executive chairman, Bradford Cooke passed away “suddenly and unexpectedly” in Vancouver at the age of 67.

In a release, Endeavour said Mr. Cooke is well known as an accomplished geologist with nearly five decades of experience in the metals and mining industry.

**

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE-T) announced it has entered into a credit facility of up to US$150-million to replace its previous credit facility that had a borrowing base of US$150-million.

The new facility is with Trafigura, which the company described as a market leader in the global commodities industry. Its final maturity date is Aug. 15, 2024, which may be extended to Feb. 18, 2025.

CFO Ryan Ellson said the new facility will provide the company with additional liquidity and financial flexibility.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.