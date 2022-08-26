Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU-T) announced its key financing partners will provide up to US$93-million of liquidity to support the company’s Pumpkin Hollow copper mine in Nevada.

The company said non-binding terms have been agreed upon with its senior lender, KfW IPEX-Bank, its working capital provider, Concord Resources Ltd, its largest shareholder, Pala Investments Limited, another significant shareholder, Mercuria Energy and its stream and royalty partner, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

CVW CleanTech Inc. (CVW-X) reported a net loss of $1.8-million or 2 cents per share in the fourth quarter. The loss consisted primarily of general and administrative expenses of $1.5-million and R&D expenditures of $292,000, before considering interest income of $11,000, the company stated.The result compared to a loss of $718,000 or a penny per share a year ago.

New Pacific Metals Corp. (NUAG-T) reported a net loss of US$2.3-million or a penny per share for its fourth quarter ended June 30, which was in line with expectations and compared to a net loss of US$2-million or a penny per share a year ago.

