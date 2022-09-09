Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Tecsys Inc. (TCS-T) reported revenue of $34-million for its first quarter ended July 31, which was in line with expectations and compared to $33-million a year earlier.

Net profit of $40,000 or nil per share compared to a net profit of $244,000 or 2 cents a year ago.

**

Marimaca Copper Corp. (MARI-T) announced a US$15.5-million investment from Osisko Gold Royalties for a 1 per cent net smelter return royalty on certain claims covering the Marimaca Oxide Deposit and some claims immediately adjacent to it.

Proceeds will be used to advance permitting, a definitive feasibility study and general corporate and administrative expenses. “Osisko’s royalty will effectively replace certain existing royalties on the project,” the company stated.

**

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (CPLF-T) announced that United Utilities, the company responsible for providing water and wastewater services to over seven million customers in the northwest area of England, has chosen to use the company’s services.

“United Utilities is the sixth U.K.-based water company to join the Copperleaf community,” stated Stefan Sadnicki, managing director for Copperleaf in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.