Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T) announced an agreement to purchase the wood utility pole manufacturing business of Texas Electric Cooperatives Inc. for US$28-million plus inventories of approximately US$4-million.

TEC produces southern yellow pine utility poles using Creosote and CCA preservatives at its wood-treating facility in Jasper, Texas.

Yellow Pages Limited (Y-T) announced an agreement to extend the tenure of its president and CEO David Eckert to mid-2025.

Methanex Corp. (MX-T) announced John Floren will retire as president and CEO and the board on Dec 31. Rich Sumner, the company’s current senior vice-president of global marketing and logistics, has been appointed president and to the board, effective Jan. 1.