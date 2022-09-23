Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T) announced that Tim Close has stepped down as the company’s president and CEO and resigned from the board “to pursue other opportunities.”

Paul Householder, AGI’s current chief operating officer, has been named as president and CEO. Mr. Close has agreed to remain with the company in an advisory role through year-end to ensure a smooth transition, the company stated.

Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND-T) announced that Link Administration Holdings Limited has terminated acquisition discussions between the two companies.

“While we are disappointed with this outcome given the significant time and resources invested in managing this process over the last 10 months, we have a robust pipeline of M&A opportunities before us and a proven and extensive track record of allocating capital to acquisitions that deliver outsized investor returns,” stated Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud. “We plan to continue to focus on deploying capital on deals with attractive economics, steady cash flow and significant growth potential and optimizing them to drive additional shareholder value.”

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T) announced an order for 14 of its 200 kW fuel cell modules from Siemens Mobility GmbH to power a fleet of seven Mireo Plus H passenger trains. Delivery is expected to start next year, with the fleet planned to be in service in Berlin-Brandenburg region in late 2024, the company stated.

Siemens Mobility also signed a letter of intent with Ballard for the supply of 200 fuel cell modules totaling 40 MW over the next six years, the company stated, including a firm commitment on 100 of the fuel cell modules totaling 20MW.

“This is a significant milestone for our multi-year collaboration efforts with Siemens Mobility and the future of zero-emission commuter rail in Europe,” stated Ballard’s chief commercial officer David Mucciacciaro.