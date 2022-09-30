Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T) announced a strategy to deepen its global manufacturing footprint in Europe, the United States and China to support global market demand growth through 2030.

As part of this strategy, Ballard has entered into an investment agreement with the Government of Anting in Shanghai’s Jiading District to establish its new China headquarters, membrane electrode assembly (MEA) manufacturing facility and R&D center at the Jiading Hydrogen Port, in one of China’s leading automotive industry clusters.

Ballard said it plans to invest approximately $130-million over the next three years.

**

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU-T) announced it has acquired The Sovereign General Insurance Company’s surety business in Canada. “The deal provides Trisura with access to a portfolio of contract, commercial and developer surety accounts, which in 2021 produced an annual premium of over $16-million,” the company stated.

**

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (SNM-T) announced the appointment of Elvis Pellumbi as its new chief financial officer, effective Oct. 1.

Mr. Pellumbi has 25 years of investing and capital market experience, the company stated. Most recently, he held a senior advisory role to ShaMaran’s management team, focusing on debt advisory and M&A, including the recently closed acquisition of TotalEnergies affiliate holding an interest in the Sarsang block in the Kurdistan Region.

**

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT-T) announced the resignation of its chief financial officer Richard Orazietti, for personal reasons. Mr. Orazietti will continue in his capacity as CFO until Nov. 30, 2022, following the release of the company’s third-quarter results.

He will be replaced by William Larkin, a finance executive with more than 14 years in the CFO role in both public and private companies. Most recently, he served as CFO of Akumin Inc. He is returning to Westport, having served as CFO of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. from 2010 through 2014.